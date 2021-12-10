Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Citigroup by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 224,069 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Shares of C opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

