Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.