Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 6,264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 124,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

