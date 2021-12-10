Hiveterminal Token Price Down 25.6% This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $6.94 million and $4,011.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.