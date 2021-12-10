Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 56 at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 59 to CHF 56 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 304,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

