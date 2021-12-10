Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

