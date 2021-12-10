Hord One Day Trading Volume Tops $575,837.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Hord has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $575,837.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

