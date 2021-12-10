Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Up 27.2%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ)’s share price rose 27.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.63 and last traded at C$58.63. Approximately 10,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.16.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.