Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

