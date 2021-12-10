Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 3,768 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 62.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

