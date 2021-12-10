Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $33.83 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

