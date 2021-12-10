Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 145,365 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $304.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

