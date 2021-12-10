Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

