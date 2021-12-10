Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

