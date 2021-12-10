HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $795.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,927,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $738.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.99 and its 200 day moving average is $670.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

