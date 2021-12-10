Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $28.89. Hudson Global shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 5,447 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $610,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
