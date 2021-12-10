Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $28.89. Hudson Global shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 5,447 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $610,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

