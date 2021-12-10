Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($67.54).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.36 ($58.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.57. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

