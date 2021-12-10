Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $56,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.4% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $452.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

