Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0077

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $60,675.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006984 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

