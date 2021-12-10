Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Tops $229.92 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $229.92 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape's total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

