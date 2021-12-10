Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Raised to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 152.60 ($2.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £251.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.94).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

