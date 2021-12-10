Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher Acquires 2,021 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,096.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,869. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

