Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $27,212.98 and $28.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

