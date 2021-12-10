I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0794 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,884.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00282446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,275,832 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

