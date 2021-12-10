ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $190,345.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. ICHI has a market cap of $21.64 million and $190,345.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00011280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,776 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

