Idavoll Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,210.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $255,210.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.