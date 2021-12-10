Ideaology (IDEA) Price Down 33.7% This Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

