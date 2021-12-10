Idle Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004516 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $64,698.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,600 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.