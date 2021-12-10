iExec RLC Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $237.54 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

