Ignition Market Capitalization Achieves $54,050.61 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 146.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $54,050.61 and $142.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 124.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.51 or 0.99581140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.03 or 0.00802440 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,499,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,495 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

