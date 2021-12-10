Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

