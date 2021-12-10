Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 1,130,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

