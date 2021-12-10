Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.41

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $13.36. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 65,766 shares trading hands.

IMPUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

