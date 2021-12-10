Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 2,500 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $16,771.72.

Shares of PI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $485,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

