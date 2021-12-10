Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.91 and last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 855811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,056,834 shares of company stock worth $82,612,730. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

