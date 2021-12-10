Impossible Finance (IF) Market Cap Achieves $8.41 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002897 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $126,946.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

