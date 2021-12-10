Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.68

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.68 and traded as low as C$25.52. Information Services shares last traded at C$25.93, with a volume of 5,232 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.68.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

