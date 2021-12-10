Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.94. 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 240.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.