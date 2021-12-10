Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.19

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.19 and last traded at C$18.21, with a volume of 66109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

INE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.54.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3503684 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

