Innova (INN) Hits Market Capitalization of $273,401.91

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $273,401.91 and approximately $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.