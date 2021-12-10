Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $525,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $3,362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $30.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.