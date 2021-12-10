Inotiv, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 million, a PE ratio of -125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

