Inotiv, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
