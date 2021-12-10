Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as low as C$9.22. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 50,458 shares traded.

INO.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

