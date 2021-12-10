Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Buys 10,677 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 700,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.