Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Buys 10,677 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 700,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
