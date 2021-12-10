Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ALIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About Alight
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
