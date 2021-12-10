Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 200,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

