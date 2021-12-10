Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Buys 5,240 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.14.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.