Insider Buying: Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil purchased 50,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 72,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.76. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 411,712 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

