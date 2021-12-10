Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 23,050 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

RWAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 78,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,513. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

