Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $315,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNEX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.81. 89,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

