Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $315,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SNEX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.81. 89,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
